New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 21,147,718 shares of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.(NYSE:EDU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.06, and it changed around -$0.3 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.95 Billion. EDU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.97, offering almost -65.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.46% since then. We note from New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 28.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.68 Million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EDU as a Hold, whereas 28 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU): Trading Information Today

Although EDU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.20 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.35% year-to-date, but still down -0.16 over the last five days. On the other hand, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is -0.2% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.13 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.88, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 64.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDU is forecast to be at a low of $17.8 and a high of $23.55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +95.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 47.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) projections and forecasts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.37 percent over the past six months and at a -6.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +33.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.13 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. to make $1.43 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending August 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $798.47 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.1%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 73.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 28.2% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.02% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 85.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.47%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 781 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.89% of the shares, which is about 83.84 Million shares worth $1.17 Billion.

Davis Selected Advisers, LP, with 4.11% or 70.54 Million shares worth $987.51 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Davis New York Venture Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 25019700 shares worth $419.08 Million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 19.43 Million shares worth around $325.5 Million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.