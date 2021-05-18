Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 735,327 shares of the Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.87 Million. GRIL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.84, offering almost -214.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.38% since then. We note from Muscle Maker, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 633.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 424.86 Million.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL): Trading Information Today

Instantly GRIL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.381 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.3% year-to-date, but still down -0.1029 over the last five days. On the other hand, Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) is -0.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 151.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day (s).

Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Muscle Maker, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.17% of Muscle Maker, Inc. shares, and 6.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.89%. Muscle Maker, Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.53% of the shares, which is about 487.57 Thousand shares worth $853.25 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.18% or 162.49 Thousand shares worth $284.36 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 487573 shares worth $853.25 Thousand, making up 3.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 162.49 Thousand shares worth around $370.48 Thousand, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.