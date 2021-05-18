MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 2,646,885 shares of the MultiPlan Corporation(NYSE:MPLN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.68, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.14 Billion. MPLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.93, offering almost -68.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.65% since then. We note from MultiPlan Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 Million.

MultiPlan Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MPLN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MultiPlan Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN): Trading Information

Instantly MPLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.99- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.1963 over the last five days. On the other hand, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.74 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.88, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MPLN is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $10.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. MultiPlan Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 300% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.