Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1,932,933 shares of the Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:MLND) were traded, and its beta was 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.07, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.38 Million. MLND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.64, offering almost -240.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.41% since then. We note from Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 900.62 Million.
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MLND as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND): Trading Information
Instantly MLND has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.09 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.5% year-to-date, but still down -0.0093 over the last five days. On the other hand, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.13 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 367.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MLND is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +367.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 367.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.6%. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 40.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.28% of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 47.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.45%. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.28% of the shares, which is about 1.77 Million shares worth $3.78 Million.
Commodore Capital, LP, with 4.86% or 925Thousand shares worth $1.98 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Bridgeway Funds Inc-Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 164300 shares worth $351.6 Thousand, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 163.21 Thousand shares worth around $349.28 Thousand, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.