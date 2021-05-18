Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 7,453,169 shares of the Marathon Oil Corporation(NYSE:MRO) have been traded, and its beta is 3.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.09, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.55 Billion. MRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.29, offering almost -9.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.15% since then. We note from Marathon Oil Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.67 Million.

Marathon Oil Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended MRO as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO): Trading Information Today

Although MRO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.44 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.79% year-to-date, but still up 0.0418 over the last five days. On the other hand, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRO is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +40.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) projections and forecasts

Marathon Oil Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +154.15 percent over the past six months and at a 143.1% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +115% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 142.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.06 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Marathon Oil Corporation to make $1.1 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $272Million and $754Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 289.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.1%. Marathon Oil Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -409.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

MRO Dividend Yield

Marathon Oil Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 1.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.69% per year.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares, and 72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.17%. Marathon Oil Corporation stock is held by 752 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.86% of the shares, which is about 85.56 Million shares worth $913.75 Million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 7.52% or 59.23 Million shares worth $632.58 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 27143787 shares worth $196.52 Million, making up 3.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 21.98 Million shares worth around $146.62 Million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.