MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 16.9% Increase

In the last trading session, 2,025,951 shares of the MannKind Corporation(NASDAQ:MNKD) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.23, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.05 Billion. MNKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.25, offering almost -47.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.83% since then. We note from MannKind Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.22 Million.

MannKind Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MNKD as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MannKind Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD): Trading Information

Although MNKD has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.48- on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.0393 over the last five days. On the other hand, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.31 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.17, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 45.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNKD is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +89.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.66 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect MannKind Corporation to make $17.1 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.79 Million and $14.62 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.7%. MannKind Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 3.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 35.6% per year for the next five years.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.48% of MannKind Corporation shares, and 31.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.05%. MannKind Corporation stock is held by 201 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.22% of the shares, which is about 17.98 Million shares worth $56.26 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.93% or 12.29 Million shares worth $38.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 12443317 shares worth $48.78 Million, making up 5% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.05 Million shares worth around $18.95 Million, which represents about 2.43% of the total shares outstanding.