Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 7,509,946 shares of the Lufax Holding Ltd(NYSE:LU) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.98, and it changed around $0.38 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.5 Billion. LU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.17, offering almost -68.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.51% since then. We note from Lufax Holding Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.96 Million.
Lufax Holding Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LU as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.
Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU): Trading Information
Instantly LU has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.18 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.162 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.73 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.73 day(s).
Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lufax Holding Ltd earnings are expected to decrease by -7.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.6% per year for the next five years.
Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Lufax Holding Ltd shares, and 7.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.58%. Lufax Holding Ltd stock is held by 200 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.31% of the shares, which is about 32.16 Million shares worth $466.99 Million.
Capital World Investors, with 1.07% or 26.47 Million shares worth $375.88 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 39103315 shares worth $567.78 Million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 9.2 Million shares worth around $133.59 Million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.
