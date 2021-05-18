Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,397,341 shares of the Livent Corporation(NYSE:LTHM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.19, and it changed around -$0.54 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.52 Billion. LTHM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.99, offering almost -39.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.6% since then. We note from Livent Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 Million.

Livent Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended LTHM as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Livent Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM): Trading Information

Although LTHM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.75 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.0266 over the last five days. On the other hand, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.88, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LTHM is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +57.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $87.99 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Livent Corporation to make $90.07 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $74.64 Million and $72.6 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Livent Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -137.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6.41% per year for the next five years.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.77% of Livent Corporation shares, and 107.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.65%. Livent Corporation stock is held by 413 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 16.43% of the shares, which is about 24.09 Million shares worth $453.89 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.43% or 15.29 Million shares worth $288.1 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9771964 shares worth $169.25 Million, making up 6.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.15 Million shares worth around $78.18 Million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.