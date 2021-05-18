Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,866,441 shares of the Lithium Americas Corp.(NYSE:LAC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.25, and it changed around $0.55 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.58 Billion. LAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.75, offering almost -116.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.4% since then. We note from Lithium Americas Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.66 Million.

Lithium Americas Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LAC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lithium Americas Corp.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC): Trading Information

Instantly LAC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.27 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.0466 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.43, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 61.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAC is forecast to be at a low of $15.86 and a high of $25.15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +89.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lithium Americas Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.49% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares, and 22.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.5%. Lithium Americas Corp. stock is held by 147 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.14% of the shares, which is about 3.77 Million shares worth $47.3 Million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 1.05% or 1.26 Million shares worth $15.76 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2655794 shares worth $42.68 Million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF held roughly 1.77 Million shares worth around $28.49 Million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.