Let’s Discuss The Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,540,578 shares of the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V(NYSE:IPOE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.48, and it changed around $0.54 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.56 Billion. IPOE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.26, offering almost -82.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.01% since then. We note from Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.31 Million.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IPOE as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V shares, and 51.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.29%. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V stock is held by 122 institutions, with Empyrean Capital Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.88% of the shares, which is about 4.73 Million shares worth $58.88 Million.

Weiss Asset Management LP, with 4.35% or 3.5 Million shares worth $43.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 113616 shares worth $1.41 Million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF held roughly 63.88 Thousand shares worth around $794.64 Thousand, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.