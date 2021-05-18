Let’s Discuss The Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,093,704 shares of the Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.(NASDAQ:KLIC) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.13, and it changed around $1.31 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.99 Billion. KLIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.55, offering almost -9.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.24% since then. We note from Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 854.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 868.52 Million.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KLIC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC): Trading Information

Instantly KLIC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.8% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $48.21 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.51% year-to-date, but still up 0.0402 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.09 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 40.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KLIC is forecast to be at a low of $58 and a high of $76. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +57.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) projections and forecasts

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +71.16 percent over the past six months and at a 394.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 40.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +418.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 371.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 94.3%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.3%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 105.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

KLIC Dividend Yield

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 27 – August 02, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.99 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 0.99% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.58% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. shares, and 92.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.5%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. stock is held by 338 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.33% of the shares, which is about 6.41 Million shares worth $203.93 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 6.37% or 3.95 Million shares worth $125.76 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4137711 shares worth $203.2 Million, making up 6.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 1.49 Million shares worth around $73.39 Million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.