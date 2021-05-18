Let’s Discuss The Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1,033,447 shares of the Etsy, Inc.(NASDAQ:ETSY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.6. Most recently the company’s share price was $168.8, and it changed around $3.62 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.4 Billion. ETSY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $251.86, offering almost -49.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $69.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.92% since then. We note from Etsy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.52 Million.

Etsy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ETSY as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Etsy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY): Trading Information Today

Instantly ETSY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $169.0 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.0097 over the last five days. On the other hand, Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is -0.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.54 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $224.79, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 33.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ETSY is forecast to be at a low of $135 and a high of $270. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +59.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) projections and forecasts

Etsy, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +30.03 percent over the past six months and at a 8.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -17.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -12.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.1%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.8%. Etsy, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 255% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 48.1% per year for the next five years.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.63% of Etsy, Inc. shares, and 86.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.76%. Etsy, Inc. stock is held by 1086 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.66% of the shares, which is about 13.55 Million shares worth $2.73 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.9% or 10.04 Million shares worth $2.03 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3552004 shares worth $631.94 Million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 2.53 Million shares worth around $449.44 Million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.