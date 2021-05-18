Let’s Discuss The DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,976,604 shares of the DouYu International Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:DOYU) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.87, and it changed around $0.03 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.55 Billion. DOYU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.54, offering almost -160.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.33% since then. We note from DouYu International Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.86 Million.

DouYu International Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended DOYU as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. DouYu International Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU): Trading Information

Instantly DOYU has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.81- on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.0129 over the last five days. On the other hand, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is -0.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.12 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day(s).

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) projections and forecasts

DouYu International Holdings Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.14 percent over the past six months and at a -176.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -135.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -118.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $335.23 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited to make $374.58 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $325.14 Million and $371.25 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. DouYu International Holdings Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -106.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 36.31% per year for the next five years.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.74% of DouYu International Holdings Limited shares, and 30.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.78%. DouYu International Holdings Limited stock is held by 216 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.06% of the shares, which is about 12.9 Million shares worth $142.64 Million.

UBS Group AG, with 1.82% or 5.77 Million shares worth $63.85 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9336899 shares worth $97.2 Million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund held roughly 2.35 Million shares worth around $24.45 Million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.