Let’s Discuss The Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1,743,574 shares of the Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $82.45, and it changed around $1.42 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.77 Billion. DDOG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $119.43, offering almost -44.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $62.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.2% since then. We note from Datadog, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.74 Million.

Datadog, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended DDOG as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Datadog, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG): Trading Information Today

Instantly DDOG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $82.91 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.0514 over the last five days. On the other hand, Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.69 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $108.63, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 31.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DDOG is forecast to be at a low of $80 and a high of $150. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +81.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) projections and forecasts

Datadog, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.98 percent over the past six months and at a -40.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $186.71 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Datadog, Inc. to make $196.51 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $131.25 Million and $135.4 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Datadog, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -45% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.94% of Datadog, Inc. shares, and 71.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.22%. Datadog, Inc. stock is held by 690 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.1% of the shares, which is about 21.27 Million shares worth $2.09 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.9% or 16.14 Million shares worth $1.59 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6227314 shares worth $613.02 Million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.98 Million shares worth around $490.56 Million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.