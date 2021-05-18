Let’s Discuss The Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,056,338 shares of the Berkeley Lights, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.13, and it changed around $1 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.54 Billion. BLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $113.53, offering almost -197.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.87% since then. We note from Berkeley Lights, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 Million.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BLI as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Berkeley Lights, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI): Trading Information

Instantly BLI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $44.12 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.57% year-to-date, but still down -0.1627 over the last five days. On the other hand, Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) is -0.2% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 94.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLI is forecast to be at a low of $49 and a high of $100. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +162.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Berkeley Lights, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -92.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.76% of Berkeley Lights, Inc. shares, and 47.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.4%. Berkeley Lights, Inc. stock is held by 196 institutions, with SC US (TTGP) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.06% of the shares, which is about 8.05 Million shares worth $719.57 Million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 7.67% or 5.12 Million shares worth $256.98 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2899835 shares worth $145.66 Million, making up 4.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held roughly 2.41 Million shares worth around $118.34 Million, which represents about 3.61% of the total shares outstanding.