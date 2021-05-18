Let’s Discuss The Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,630,558 shares of the Astrotech Corporation(NASDAQ:ASTC) were traded, and its beta was -1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.42 Million. ASTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.14, offering almost -429.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.21% since then. We note from Astrotech Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 Million.

Astrotech Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ASTC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Astrotech Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2055.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASTC is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2055.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2055.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.9%. Astrotech Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 14.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.09% of Astrotech Corporation shares, and 14.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.83%. Astrotech Corporation stock is held by 22 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.08% of the shares, which is about 759.08 Thousand shares worth $1.66 Million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 2.58% or 634.3 Thousand shares worth $1.12 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 289092 shares worth $511.69 Thousand, making up 1.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 139.11 Thousand shares worth around $246.22 Thousand, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.