Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

Koss Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KOSS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Koss Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS): Trading Information

Instantly KOSS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.39 on Thursday, May 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.1677 over the last five days. On the other hand, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 711.42 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 113.46 day(s).

Koss Corporation (KOSS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.3%. Koss Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -252.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 78.2% of Koss Corporation shares, and 9.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.25%. Koss Corporation stock is held by 17 institutions, with Minerva Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.76% of the shares, which is about 210.55 Thousand shares worth $724.3 Thousand.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 2% or 152.4 Thousand shares worth $524.27 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 120251 shares worth $2.7 Million, making up 1.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series held roughly 115.14 Thousand shares worth around $7.37 Million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.