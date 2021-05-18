KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine? – Marketing Sentinel

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 2,840,468 shares of the KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.48, and it changed around $0.59 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.01 Billion. BEKE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.4, offering almost -57.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.02% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.63 Million.

KE Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BEKE as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. KE Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE): Trading Information Today

Instantly BEKE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $51.00 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0458 over the last five days. On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.31 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.09 day (s).

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. KE Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 126.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.98% per year for the next five years.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.9% of KE Holdings Inc. shares, and 19.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.56%. KE Holdings Inc. stock is held by 325 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.27% of the shares, which is about 20.17 Million shares worth $1.15 Billion.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 1.24% or 11.02 Million shares worth $628.01 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 6265511 shares worth $326.12 Million, making up 0.7% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 4.11 Million shares worth around $234.29 Million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.

