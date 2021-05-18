Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1,123,315 shares of the Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:KNDI) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.1, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $384.48 Million. KNDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.45, offering almost -242.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.78% since then. We note from Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.11 Million.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KNDI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 135.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KNDI is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +135.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 135.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21%. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -35.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.22% of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. shares, and 19.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.61%. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.01% of the shares, which is about 6.04 Million shares worth $41.66 Million.

Citigroup Inc., with 1.45% or 1.09 Million shares worth $7.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6321957 shares worth $39.51 Million, making up 8.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF held roughly 474.31 Thousand shares worth around $2.96 Million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.