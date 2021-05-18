If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In today’s recent session, 18,831,949 shares of the Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.52, and it changed around $2.01 or 0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $171.81 Million. ULBI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.78, offering almost -11.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.1, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.52% since then. We note from Ultralife Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 244.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 102.14 Million.

Ultralife Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ULBI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ultralife Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI): Trading Information Today

Instantly ULBI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 23.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.73 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.67% year-to-date, but still up 0.364 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) is 0.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 288.73 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.83 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ULBI is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +14.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.3%. Ultralife Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.5% per year for the next five years.