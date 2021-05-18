If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 50,039,596 shares of the Palantir Technologies Inc.(NYSE:PLTR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.46, and it changed around $0.38 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.21 Billion. PLTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45, offering almost -119.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.5% since then. We note from Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 55.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 86.64 Million.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PLTR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR): Trading Information

Instantly PLTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.49 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.1077 over the last five days. On the other hand, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 55.55 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 7.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLTR is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +46.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -83.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 49.39% per year for the next five years.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.11% of Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, and 18.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.25%. Palantir Technologies Inc. stock is held by 562 institutions, with Disruptive Technology Advisers, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.34% of the shares, which is about 41.01 Million shares worth $965.81 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.9% or 33.35 Million shares worth $785.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 12834160 shares worth $298.91 Million, making up 0.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.25 Million shares worth around $147.15 Million, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.