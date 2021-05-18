If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In today’s recent session, 30,101,763 shares of the Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $5, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.46 Billion. NOK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.79, offering almost -95.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.8% since then. We note from Nokia Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 98.26 Million.

Nokia Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended NOK as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Nokia Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK): Trading Information Today

Instantly NOK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.07- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.0162 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.45, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOK is forecast to be at a low of $3.51 and a high of $7.24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.4%. Nokia Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -3.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.53% per year for the next five years.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Nokia Corporation shares, and 4.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.62%. Nokia Corporation stock is held by 545 institutions, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.49% of the shares, which is about 28.07 Million shares worth $109.75 Million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with 0.38% or 21.8 Million shares worth $85.24 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 8173210 shares worth $32.37 Million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap Fund held roughly 3.1 Million shares worth around $14.13 Million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.