If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 1,510,537 shares of the Angi Inc.(NASDAQ:ANGI) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.46, and it changed around -$0.6 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.28 Billion. ANGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.17, offering almost -53.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.09% since then. We note from Angi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.53 Million.

Angi Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ANGI as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Angi Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI): Trading Information

Although ANGI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.23 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0095 over the last five days. On the other hand, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is -0.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.69 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 36.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANGI is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $21. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +68.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) projections and forecasts

Angi Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +19.69 percent over the past six months and at a -700% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -100% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -150% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $376.98 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Angi Inc. to make $417.49 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $343.65 Million and $375.06 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.7%. Angi Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -118.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.27% of Angi Inc. shares, and 104.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.65%. Angi Inc. stock is held by 202 institutions, with Parnassus Investments /ca being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.89% of the shares, which is about 10.6 Million shares worth $139.91 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.23% or 9.24 Million shares worth $121.9 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 8557878 shares worth $112.92 Million, making up 10.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 2.44 Million shares worth around $31.66 Million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.