Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1,694,829 shares of the Hudbay Minerals Inc.(NYSE:HBM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.25, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.16 Billion. HBM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.39, offering almost -1.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.45% since then. We note from Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 Million.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HBM as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM): Trading Information

Instantly HBM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.27- on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 11%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still down -0.0844 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.28 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.93, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 32.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HBM is forecast to be at a low of $7.44 and a high of $12.4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +50.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) projections and forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +60.51 percent over the past six months and at a 154.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 26.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +800% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $364.97 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. to make $370.12 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $253.16 Million and $324.9 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.16%. Hudbay Minerals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

HBM Dividend Yield

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 – August 13, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.31% per year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, and 73.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.36%. Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock is held by 196 institutions, with Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 16.78% of the shares, which is about 43.86 Million shares worth $301.29 Million.

GMT Capital Corp, with 14.49% or 37.89 Million shares worth $260.32 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 4921849 shares worth $28.01 Million, making up 1.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 4.61 Million shares worth around $26.21 Million, which represents about 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.