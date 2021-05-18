Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 15,145,679 shares of the Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:GHSI) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.71, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.27 Million. GHSI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.4, offering almost -391.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.11% since then. We note from Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 362.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 Million.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI): Trading Information Today

Instantly GHSI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.18 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.1026 over the last five days. On the other hand, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 550.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 298.97 day(s).

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.4%. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 66.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.4% of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. shares, and 7.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.52%. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.57% of the shares, which is about 627.26 Thousand shares worth $1.51 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.39% or 583.95 Thousand shares worth $1.4 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 380184 shares worth $946.66 Thousand, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 123.02 Thousand shares worth around $306.32 Thousand, which represents about 0.5% of the total shares outstanding.