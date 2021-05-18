GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 1,111,437 shares of the GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.72, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.41 Million. GTT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.59, offering almost -631.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.79% since then. We note from GTT Communications, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 681.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.58 Million.

GTT Communications, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 3.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GTT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GTT Communications, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.52 for the current quarter.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT): Trading Information Today

Instantly GTT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.67 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.53% year-to-date, but still up 0.11 over the last five days. On the other hand, GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.95 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 539.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTT is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +539.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 539.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $411.95 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect GTT Communications, Inc. to make $410Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $433.8 Million and $420Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. GTT Communications, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -26.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.26% of GTT Communications, Inc. shares, and 54.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.25%. GTT Communications, Inc. stock is held by 115 institutions, with Spruce House Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 26.99% of the shares, which is about 15.88 Million shares worth $56.67 Million.

Conifer Management, L.L.C., with 8.86% or 5.21 Million shares worth $18.6 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 808106 shares worth $2.88 Million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 794.51 Thousand shares worth around $1.45 Million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.