GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Forecast 2021: $56 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 2,573,570 shares of the GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.6, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.91 Billion. GDRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.22, offering almost -109.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.88% since then. We note from GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GDRX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX): Trading Information Today
Instantly GDRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $31.39 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.25% year-to-date, but still down -0.0118 over the last five days. On the other hand, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.26 day (s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.54, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 39.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GDRX is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $56. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +83.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -720.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 35.6% per year for the next five years.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.71% of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. shares, and 69.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.31%. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 245 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.63% of the shares, which is about 3.21 Million shares worth $125.09 Million.
Silver Lake Group, LLC, with 4.37% or 3.03 Million shares worth $118.24 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1175538 shares worth $47.42 Million, making up 1.7% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 944.73 Thousand shares worth around $38.11 Million, which represents about 1.36% of the total shares outstanding.