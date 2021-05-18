GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Forecast 2021: $56 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 2,573,570 shares of the GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.6, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.91 Billion. GDRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.22, offering almost -109.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.88% since then. We note from GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 Million.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GDRX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX): Trading Information Today

Instantly GDRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $31.39 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.25% year-to-date, but still down -0.0118 over the last five days. On the other hand, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.26 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.54, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 39.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GDRX is forecast to be at a low of $27 and a high of $56. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +83.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -720.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 35.6% per year for the next five years.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.71% of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. shares, and 69.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.31%. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 245 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.63% of the shares, which is about 3.21 Million shares worth $125.09 Million.

Silver Lake Group, LLC, with 4.37% or 3.03 Million shares worth $118.24 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1175538 shares worth $47.42 Million, making up 1.7% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 944.73 Thousand shares worth around $38.11 Million, which represents about 1.36% of the total shares outstanding.