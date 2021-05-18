Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 1,379,919 shares of the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.14, and it changed around $0.75 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $674.79 Million. GNK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17, offering almost -5.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.75% since then. We note from Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 886.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 866.2 Million.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GNK as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.84, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 35.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNK is forecast to be at a low of $18.9 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +54.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) projections and forecasts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +125.99 percent over the past six months and at a 722.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +267.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2433.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $97.23 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to make $99.24 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.08 Million and $53.02 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 212.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 87.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.9%. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -301.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GNK Dividend Yield

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 – August 09, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.3 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 1.3% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.37% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares, and 53.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.08%. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stock is held by 160 institutions, with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 24.37% of the shares, which is about 10.21 Million shares worth $75.18 Million.

Apollo Management Holdings, L.P., with 10.45% or 4.38 Million shares worth $32.24 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1322870 shares worth $13.33 Million, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 735.3 Thousand shares worth around $5.82 Million, which represents about 1.75% of the total shares outstanding.