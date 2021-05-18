Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Telos Corporation(NASDAQ:TLS)

In today’s recent session, 1,471,454 shares of the Telos Corporation(NASDAQ:TLS) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.11, and it changed around -$3.53 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.07 Billion. TLS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.84, offering almost -34.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.88% since then. We note from Telos Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 937.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 721.87 Million.

Telos Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TLS as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Telos Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.86, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 40.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TLS is forecast to be at a low of $38 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +60.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Telos Corporation (TLS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Telos Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 127.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.63% of Telos Corporation shares, and 34.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.15%. Telos Corporation stock is held by 156 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.05% of the shares, which is about 1.97 Million shares worth $64.92 Million.

Hood River Capital Management LLC, with 2.79% or 1.8 Million shares worth $59.48 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 713110 shares worth $23.52 Million, making up 1.1% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 589.5 Thousand shares worth around $20.81 Million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.