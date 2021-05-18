Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

In today’s recent session, 3,080,211 shares of the Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $123.06, and it changed around $5.04 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $155.27 Billion. PDD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $212.6, offering almost -72.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $57.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.66% since then. We note from Pinduoduo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.55 Million.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD): Trading Information Today

Instantly PDD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $128.8 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.31% year-to-date, but still down -0.0194 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.74 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.28 day (s).

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Pinduoduo Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.