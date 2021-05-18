Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)

In the last trading session, 7,154,819 shares of the Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:PTPI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.13, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.58 Million. PTPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.96, offering almost -90.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.49% since then. We note from Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 91.93 Million.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PTPI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 36.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.86% of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 8.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.1%. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with NorthRock Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.94% of the shares, which is about 385.03 Thousand shares worth $1.69 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.47% or 143.25 Thousand shares worth $630.29 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 43424 shares worth $191.07 Thousand, making up 0.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 13.83 Thousand shares worth around $51.6 Thousand, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.