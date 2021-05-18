Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

In the last trading session, 1,428,347 shares of the Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ONCT) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.3, and it changed around $0.32 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $261.63 Million. ONCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.45, offering almost -78.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.89% since then. We note from Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 Million.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ONCT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT): Trading Information

Instantly ONCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.50- on Thursday, May 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.0095 over the last five days. On the other hand, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) is -0.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 527.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 333.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 192.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONCT is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $21. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +296.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 69.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.11 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. to make $1.24 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $578Million and $623Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 92%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 99%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.6%. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 74.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.82% of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 21.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.39%. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 72 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.41% of the shares, which is about 1.68 Million shares worth $8.24 Million.

Ikarian Capital, LLC, with 2.09% or 1.03 Million shares worth $5.05 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1121238 shares worth $5.49 Million, making up 2.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF held roughly 657.89 Thousand shares worth around $5.47 Million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.