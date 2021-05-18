Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

In today’s recent session, 1,264,919 shares of the Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.5, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.7 Million. OCUP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.8, offering almost -228.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.22% since then. We note from Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 417.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 448.08 Million.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OCUP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP): Trading Information Today

Instantly OCUP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.83- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.0346 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 619.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.38 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 422.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCUP is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $29. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +544.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 344.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.6%. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 39.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.18% of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. shares, and 13.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.42%. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Altium Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.16% of the shares, which is about 397.04 Thousand shares worth $2.31 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.9% or 113.62 Thousand shares worth $660.13 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 13673 shares worth $88.74 Thousand, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 5.72 Thousand shares worth around $33.25 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.