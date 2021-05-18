Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)

In today’s recent session, 2,006,554 shares of the Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:OBLN) have been traded, and its beta is -1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.63, and it changed around $0.27 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.06 Million. OBLN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.77, offering almost -309.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.9% since then. We note from Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 Million.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OBLN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN): Trading Information Today

Instantly OBLN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.60- on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.81% year-to-date, but still down -0.0724 over the last five days. On the other hand, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 344.01 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 153.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 133.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OBLN is forecast to be at a low of $6.15 and a high of $6.15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +133.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 133.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.4%. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 68.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.23% of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 32.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.36%. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.98% of the shares, which is about 1.1 Million shares worth $1.65 Million.

Interwest Venture Management Co., with 3.79% or 380.22 Thousand shares worth $1.07 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 68861 shares worth $103.29 Thousand, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 51.23 Thousand shares worth around $144.47 Thousand, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.