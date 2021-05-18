Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

In the last trading session, 1,379,102 shares of the eXp World Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXPI) were traded, and its beta was 2.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.82, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.88 Billion. EXPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90, offering almost -235.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.06% since then. We note from eXp World Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 Million.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EXPI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. eXp World Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI): Trading Information

Instantly EXPI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $27.28 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.0375 over the last five days. On the other hand, eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is -0.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 127.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXPI is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $62. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +131.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 123.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 65.6%. eXp World Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 369.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.23% of eXp World Holdings, Inc. shares, and 21.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.06%. eXp World Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 272 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.43% of the shares, which is about 8.19 Million shares worth $258.48 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.19% or 3.78 Million shares worth $119.19 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 2448792 shares worth $130.51 Million, making up 4.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.77 Million shares worth around $55.74 Million, which represents about 2.9% of the total shares outstanding.