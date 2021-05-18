Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Compugen Ltd.(NASDAQ:CGEN)

In today’s recent session, 757,134 shares of the Compugen Ltd.(NASDAQ:CGEN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.99, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $635.74 Million. CGEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.9, offering almost -149.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.64% since then. We note from Compugen Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 Million.

Compugen Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CGEN as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Compugen Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN): Trading Information Today

Instantly CGEN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.4% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.27- on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.1225 over the last five days. On the other hand, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.29, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 166.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGEN is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +250.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 100.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.4%. Compugen Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 13.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Compugen Ltd. shares, and 46.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.31%. Compugen Ltd. stock is held by 145 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 17.24% of the shares, which is about 14.42 Million shares worth $123.89 Million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with 8.56% or 7.16 Million shares worth $61.53 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 8190390 shares worth $70.68 Million, making up 9.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 4.81 Million shares worth around $41.32 Million, which represents about 5.75% of the total shares outstanding.