Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)

In today’s recent session, 994,838 shares of the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.28, and it changed around -$0.23 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.95 Million. CLEU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.46, offering almost -218.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.05% since then. We note from China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.66 Million.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU): Trading Information Today

Although CLEU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.6% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.91- on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.1132 over the last five days. On the other hand, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 269.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 73.74 day (s).

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 135.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.36% of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares, and 0.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.37%. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock is held by 1 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.51% of the shares, which is about 32.17 Thousand shares worth $129.31 Thousand.

