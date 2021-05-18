Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI)

In the last trading session, 1,457,919 shares of the Birks Group Inc.(NYSE:BGI) were traded, and its beta was 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.8, and it changed around $0.45 or 0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.32 Million. BGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.43, offering almost -93.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.79% since then. We note from Birks Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 116.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 Million.

Birks Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BGI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Birks Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI): Trading Information

Instantly BGI has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.90- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.8919 over the last five days. On the other hand, Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) is 0.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 108.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 72.93 day(s).

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.3%. Birks Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 33.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.9% of Birks Group Inc. shares, and 1.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.38%. Birks Group Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.11% of the shares, which is about 113.53 Thousand shares worth $97.41 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.18% or 18.37 Thousand shares worth $15.76 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.