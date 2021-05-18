Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 14,128,578 shares of the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.87, and it changed around -$0.31 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.29 Billion. FCX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.1, offering almost -5.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80.4% since then. We note from Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.99 Million.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended FCX as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX): Trading Information Today

Although FCX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $44.99 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.68% year-to-date, but still down -0.024 over the last five days. On the other hand, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.55 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.37, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -7.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FCX is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -61.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) projections and forecasts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +126.33 percent over the past six months and at a 425.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +2200% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 169% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.62 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. to make $6.22 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $3.13 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 79.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.3%. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 344.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 36.8% per year for the next five years.

FCX Dividend Yield

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 21 – July 26, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.68 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.3. It is important to note, however, that the 0.68% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, and 78.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.41%. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock is held by 1342 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.34% of the shares, which is about 136.81 Million shares worth $4.51 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.08% or 133.12 Million shares worth $4.38 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 40967973 shares worth $1.07 Billion, making up 2.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 32.84 Million shares worth around $854.37 Million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.