Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 8,263,222 shares of the Endeavour Silver Corp.(NYSE:EXK) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.7, and it changed around $0.72 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.1 Billion. EXK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.91, offering almost -3.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.04% since then. We note from Endeavour Silver Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.23 Million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended EXK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK): Trading Information

Instantly EXK has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.77- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.1148 over the last five days. On the other hand, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.29, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -6.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXK is forecast to be at a low of $4.79 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +4.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.33 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. to make $40.1 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36.44 Million and $32.64 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.9%. Endeavour Silver Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 102.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.68% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, and 29.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.31%. Endeavour Silver Corp. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.78% of the shares, which is about 9.52 Million shares worth $47.97 Million.

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, with 2.24% or 3.69 Million shares worth $18.58 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 8539064 shares worth $42.35 Million, making up 5.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF held roughly 7.8 Million shares worth around $38.69 Million, which represents about 4.74% of the total shares outstanding.