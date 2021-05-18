Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,334,488 shares of the Dillard’s, Inc.(NYSE:DDS) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $141.38, and it changed around $16.03 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.09 Billion. DDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $152.19, offering almost -7.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.79% since then. We note from Dillard’s, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 255.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 565.12 Million.

Dillard’s, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DDS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Dillard’s, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter.

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS): Trading Information

Instantly DDS has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $152.1 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.24% year-to-date, but still up 0.3528 over the last five days. On the other hand, Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) is 0.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -34.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DDS is forecast to be at a low of $72 and a high of $110. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -22.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -49.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) projections and forecasts

Dillard’s, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +122.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -275.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.27 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. to make $1.26 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $821.6 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 54.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.7%. Dillard’s, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -172.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

DDS Dividend Yield

Dillard’s, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11 – August 16, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.61 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.6. It is important to note, however, that the 0.61% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.75% per year.

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.78% of Dillard’s, Inc. shares, and 82.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.48%. Dillard’s, Inc. stock is held by 213 institutions, with Newport Trust Co being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 40.86% of the shares, which is about 7.31 Million shares worth $460.83 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 7.42% or 1.33 Million shares worth $83.69 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 441605 shares worth $38.78 Million, making up 2.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio held roughly 213.14 Thousand shares worth around $18.72 Million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.