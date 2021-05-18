Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 121% Increase

Digital Turbine, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended APPS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Digital Turbine, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS): Trading Information

Although APPS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $63.92 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0276 over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 76.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APPS is forecast to be at a low of $85 and a high of $115. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +96.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 45.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) projections and forecasts

Digital Turbine, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +63.08 percent over the past six months and at a 255% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +280% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 121%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $88.01 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. to make $101.94 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $39.35 Million and $48.58 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 123.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 109.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.6%. Digital Turbine, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 387% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 50% per year for the next five years.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.73% of Digital Turbine, Inc. shares, and 66.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.07%. Digital Turbine, Inc. stock is held by 400 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.75% of the shares, which is about 9.62 Million shares worth $543.9 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Blackrock Inc., with 7.28% or 6.51 Million shares worth $523.24 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2540900 shares worth $204.19 Million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.28 Million shares worth around $128.71 Million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.