Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 720,326 shares of the Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.27, and it changed around $1.21 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.11 Billion. DRNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.9, offering almost -9.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.49% since then. We note from Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 623.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 789.57 Million.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DRNA as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA): Trading Information Today

Instantly DRNA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $27.74 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.24% year-to-date, but still up 0.0153 over the last five days. On the other hand, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.72 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 45.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DRNA is forecast to be at a low of $34 and a high of $48. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +76.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) projections and forecasts

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +14.75 percent over the past six months and at a 51.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -19.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $46.28 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $68.66 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.03 Million and $62.3 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.2%. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 13.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.23% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 84.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.19%. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 274 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.71% of the shares, which is about 7.46 Million shares worth $190.84 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.95% or 6.12 Million shares worth $156.42 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1791792 shares worth $39.47 Million, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.77 Million shares worth around $45.21 Million, which represents about 2.3% of the total shares outstanding.