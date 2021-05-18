Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 889,345 shares of the Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have been traded, and its beta is 2.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.83, and it changed around -$0.53 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.4 Billion. FANG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $88.75, offering almost -11.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.4% since then. We note from Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 Million.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG): Trading Information Today

Although FANG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $85.86 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.63% year-to-date, but still down -0.0139 over the last five days. On the other hand, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.18, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FANG is forecast to be at a low of $75 and a high of $127. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +59.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) projections and forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +153.82 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +1253.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 233.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 75.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.29 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. to make $1.26 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $596.29 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 115.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.7%. Diamondback Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 163.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 42.2% per year for the next five years.

FANG Dividend Yield

Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 – August 06, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.1 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.6. It is important to note, however, that the 2.1% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.72% of Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares, and 90.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.53%. Diamondback Energy, Inc. stock is held by 788 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.21% of the shares, which is about 20.29 Million shares worth $1.49 Billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 10.72% or 19.41 Million shares worth $1.43 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9110720 shares worth $669.55 Million, making up 5.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 5.99 Million shares worth around $440.44 Million, which represents about 3.31% of the total shares outstanding.