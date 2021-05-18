Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 9.2% Increase

In the last trading session, 2,598,142 shares of the Chico’s FAS, Inc.(NYSE:CHS) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.43, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $530.29 Million. CHS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.54, offering almost -2.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.46% since then. We note from Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 Million.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CHS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Chico’s FAS, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS): Trading Information

Instantly CHS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.54- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.79% year-to-date, but still up 0.2204 over the last five days. On the other hand, Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is 0.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -49.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHS is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -43.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) projections and forecasts

Chico’s FAS, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +238.17 percent over the past six months and at a 89.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +91.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 67.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $283.15 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. to make $311.4 Million in revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $324.6 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.77%. Chico’s FAS, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.99% of Chico’s FAS, Inc. shares, and 81.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.09%. Chico’s FAS, Inc. stock is held by 176 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.33% of the shares, which is about 18.35 Million shares worth $29.18 Million.

Contrarius Investment Management Limited, with 8.59% or 10.28 Million shares worth $16.34 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 8001755 shares worth $26.49 Million, making up 6.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held roughly 4.01 Million shares worth around $10.8 Million, which represents about 3.35% of the total shares outstanding.