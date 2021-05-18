Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 740,716 shares of the Chiasma, Inc.(NASDAQ:CHMA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.12, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $240.88 Million. CHMA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.75, offering almost -88.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.77% since then. We note from Chiasma, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.47 Million.

Chiasma, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CHMA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Chiasma, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA): Trading Information Today

Instantly CHMA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.28- on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.0036 over the last five days. On the other hand, Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) is 0.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 57.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHMA is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +215.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.1%. Chiasma, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -34.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 46.3% per year for the next five years.

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of Chiasma, Inc. shares, and 74.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.54%. Chiasma, Inc. stock is held by 126 institutions, with MPM Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.91% of the shares, which is about 5.74 Million shares worth $17.95 Million.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC, with 8.53% or 4.94 Million shares worth $15.46 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3000326 shares worth $13.05 Million, making up 5.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.69 Million shares worth around $7.36 Million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.