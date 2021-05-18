CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1,231,200 shares of the CEL-SCI Corporation(NYSE:CVM) were traded, and its beta was 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.89, and it changed around -$3.44 or -0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $765.6 Million. CVM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.91, offering almost -116.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.1% since then. We note from CEL-SCI Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 674.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
CEL-SCI Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CVM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CEL-SCI Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM): Trading Information
Although CVM has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.71 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.62% year-to-date, but still down -0.0861 over the last five days. On the other hand, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.23 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 0.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVM is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +0.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.
CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.9%. CEL-SCI Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -16% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.09% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares, and 31.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.04%. CEL-SCI Corporation stock is held by 164 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.1% of the shares, which is about 2.47 Million shares worth $28.83 Million.
State Street Corporation, with 4.88% or 1.98 Million shares worth $23.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2136307 shares worth $32.49 Million, making up 5.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 969.69 Thousand shares worth around $11.31 Million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.