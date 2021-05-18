CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1,231,200 shares of the CEL-SCI Corporation(NYSE:CVM) were traded, and its beta was 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.89, and it changed around -$3.44 or -0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $765.6 Million. CVM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.91, offering almost -116.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.1% since then. We note from CEL-SCI Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 674.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 Million.

CEL-SCI Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CVM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CEL-SCI Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM): Trading Information

Although CVM has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.71 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.62% year-to-date, but still down -0.0861 over the last five days. On the other hand, CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 0.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVM is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +0.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.9%. CEL-SCI Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -16% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.09% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares, and 31.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.04%. CEL-SCI Corporation stock is held by 164 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.1% of the shares, which is about 2.47 Million shares worth $28.83 Million.

State Street Corporation, with 4.88% or 1.98 Million shares worth $23.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2136307 shares worth $32.49 Million, making up 5.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 969.69 Thousand shares worth around $11.31 Million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.