Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2,463,333 shares of the Canopy Growth Corporation(NASDAQ:CGC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.15, and it changed around $0.24 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.86 Billion. CGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.5, offering almost -144.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.06% since then. We note from Canopy Growth Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.87 Million.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended CGC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC): Trading Information

Instantly CGC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.22 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0426 over the last five days. On the other hand, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is -0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.46, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 35.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGC is forecast to be at a low of $16.51 and a high of $45.12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +94.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Canopy Growth Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.58% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares, and 15.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.62%. Canopy Growth Corporation stock is held by 584 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.72% of the shares, which is about 6.57 Million shares worth $162.01 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 0.77% or 2.96 Million shares worth $72.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 3079365 shares worth $123.39 Million, making up 0.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held roughly 2.96 Million shares worth around $72.83 Million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.