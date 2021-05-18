Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,475,973 shares of the Bumble Inc.(NASDAQ:BMBL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.95, and it changed around -$1.87 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.56 Billion. BMBL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $84.8, offering almost -107.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.1% since then. We note from Bumble Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.78 Million.

Bumble Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BMBL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Bumble Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.57, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 47.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BMBL is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +83.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Bumble Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -319.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 79.1% per year for the next five years.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.53% of Bumble Inc. shares, and 71.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.08%. Bumble Inc. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Calamos Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.1% of the shares, which is about 116.1 Thousand shares worth $7.24 Million.

Wolfswood Holdings, LLC, with 0.09% or 100Thousand shares worth $6.24 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Economy Fund (The) and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2189838 shares worth $136.6 Million, making up 1.9% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 2.14 Million shares worth around $133.79 Million, which represents about 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.