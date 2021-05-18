Boom Or Bust: Where Does Vroom, Inc.(NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Go From Here?

In the last trading session, 4,390,437 shares of the Vroom, Inc.(NASDAQ:VRM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.15, and it changed around $1.29 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.48 Billion. VRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.49, offering almost -88.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.85% since then. We note from Vroom, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 Million.

Vroom, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended VRM as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vroom, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.63 for the current quarter.

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM): Trading Information

Instantly VRM has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $40.91 on Thursday, May 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0479 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.71 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.08, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 32.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRM is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +61.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vroom, Inc. (VRM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Vroom, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -15.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.37% of Vroom, Inc. shares, and 68.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.1%. Vroom, Inc. stock is held by 250 institutions, with Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.47% of the shares, which is about 19.74 Million shares worth $808.79 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 11.05% or 15.08 Million shares worth $617.67 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 9726422 shares worth $398.49 Million, making up 7.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 5.06 Million shares worth around $223.97 Million, which represents about 3.71% of the total shares outstanding.